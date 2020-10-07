Pets & Animals

Houston SPCA heads to Louisiana to evacuate animals before Delta's landfall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston SPCA headed to Louisiana Wednesday morning to help evacuate some animals ahead of Hurricane Delta.

A group left around 9 a.m. to pick up 15 cats and kittens to keep safe in Houston until the storm clears.

The transport allows the animal protection organization to focus on emergency services during and after the hurricane.

They also helped evacuate more than 200 animals before Hurricane Laura's impact in August.

While Louisiana is bracing for Laura's impact, evacuations happened for people in Mexico.

It was a mad scramble inside an airport in Cancun Tuesday as passengers tried to book last minute flights to get out of the storm's path.

For those who decided to stay behind, evacuations to makeshift shelters took place.

Conference rooms were filled with rows of beds to accommodate resort guests who chose to stay.

A plane full of Houstonians coming from Cancun landed Tuesday, and one couple on their honeymoon said they spent about $5,000 on flights to return home.

