Pets & Animals

Longhorn escapes rodeo during Colorado parade: Video

A longhorn got loose at a cattle drive in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday.

The longhorn, who was used to usher in the "Ride for the Brand Championship Ranch Rodeo" parade, got loose.

A viewer was able to capture video of the animal while it jumped over flowers and headed into the plaza.

Cowboys quickly jumped into action and caught the longhorn.

No one was injured during the cow's run through the street and building.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsparade
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after motorcycle collides with wrecker in northeast Harris Co.
2 officers injured while escorting giant crates through Houston
Traffic delays possible as over-sized crates travel 122 miles
12 children hospitalized after swimming in Lake Jackson pool
Police investigating man's body found inside burning car
1 dead, 1 injured during drive-by shooting in northeast Houston
Woman fatally shoots boyfriend after altercation: Deputies
Show More
Murder suspect leads police to find body in manhole
Collapsing cliff claims 3 lives along beach
Freed from Swedish jail, rapper A$AP Rocky lands in US
Fan who threw 96 mph pitch lands MLB contract
Man accused of cyberstalking underage girl he met while playing Minecraft
More TOP STORIES News