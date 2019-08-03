Longhorn escapes rodeo during Colorado parade: Video

A longhorn got loose at a cattle drive in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday.
The longhorn, who was used to usher in the "Ride for the Brand Championship Ranch Rodeo" parade, got loose.
A viewer was able to capture video of the animal while it jumped over flowers and headed into the plaza.
Cowboys quickly jumped into action and caught the longhorn.
No one was injured during the cow's run through the street and building.
