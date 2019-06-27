Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Snake hitches ride on windshield of car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A hitchhiking snake gave quite the fright to occupants of a car driving in Kansas City.

Video shows the serpent slithering along outside the passenger's side window - seeming to bask in the sunshine and feel the wind on its scales as the car zipped along the road.

The driver and passenger were startled by the sight.

But as the snake moved along the side of the car and up onto the front windshield, the driver came up with a gentle way to remove the reptile.

Flicking on the car's windshield wipers was enough to get rid of the unwanted rider.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmissourifunny videosnakecaranimalscaught on cameraunbelievabledriver
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News