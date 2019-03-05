Pets & Animals

Surveillance video appears to show mailman pepper spraying dog through fence

A family says surveillance video shows a mailman pepper spraying their dog and it's not the first time.

In the video above, you see the postal carrier walks up to the home, past the metal gate.

As he places mail in the mailbox, you see something in his left hand. Moments later the dog is caught on camera writhing in pain on the ground.

The homeowner says he began searching through his videos, and found nine similar incidents.

It all started when the strange stains that have been appearing for months appeared again last week in the patio of his home. Alfonso Galindo checked his recently installed cameras and couldn't believe what he saw.

In the last six months, both of Galindo's children - who are constantly touching and hugging the dog - have developed mysterious respiratory problems. The one-year-old and three-year-old have required several trips to the doctor.

"Countless trips to the ER and Urgent Care, and countless medications," said Galindo.

Galindo now believes he knows the cause.

"I get livid thinking about it. This is the health of my children," said Galindo.

He's filed a complaint with the Postal Service, along with a police report.
