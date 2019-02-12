EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5134528" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A tiger found at a vacant home in southeast Houston is on the move to a new facility.

A tiger found in a vacant house in Houston is now at an animal sanctuary in north Texas.On Tuesday afternoon, the tiger arrived at the Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison.While in quarantine, staff is expected to monitor the tiger's health, before letting it into its larger habitat."Quite selfishly, we feel like we're one of the best of the best," said Noelle Almrud, director of the sanctuary.The Houston tiger represents the sanctuary's third. It holds more than 800 animals.Almrud says exotic animals like these aren't meant to be pets and can be dangerous."I get tired of seeing this over and over again. Big cats and primates and non-native animals do not make good pets. Often times, these animals can be too dangerous and pose a threat to the public," Almrud said.The sanctuary is scheduled to host a press conference on Wednesday morning to discuss the tiger.