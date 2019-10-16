Pets & Animals

These photos of dogs on joyrides remind us to live in the moment

There are very few things that remind us to live in the moment like a dog riding in the car sticking their heads out the window.

Chris Becker compiled these joyous moments in his new book, "Joyriding: Canine Car Companions".

He says it was wonderful to see them in such a blissful state as he rode along with some friends and their pups.

He captured all of this canine bliss on the coast of Maine.

The next time you need inspiration to soak it all in, think of Rosie the Goldendoodle or Ivy and Monique the French Bulldogs.

And sometimes you just have to use the sunroof if you're tall like Moses the Great Dane.

To check out more photos from Chris Becker, check out his website and Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmainedogsdogbig talkersphotophotography
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Klein Oak HS student hurt while 'car surfing': Sheriff
Video shows robbers attacking couple before killing husband
Astros' starting pitchers set for shifted Games 4 and 5
Astros players explore New York City on their day off
Astros pitcher and reporter wife open up about pregnancy journey
Astros star calls Yanks' fans 'disrespectful' for throwing debris
Teen's first words are 'Go 'Stros' after hit-and-run injury
Show More
Fall returns! Get ready for a 20-degree temperature drop
Clear Lake man's pet parrot stolen from Walmart parking lot
Dad murdered by intruders while inside home with family
28 years later: Remembering the Luby's massacre
ROCKET FUEL: New classic and upscale dishes at Toyota Center
More TOP STORIES News