Teacher saves puppy accidentally smothered by its mother

A Conroe ISD teacher says he reached back to his childhood in order to save a week-old puppy that was accidentally smothered by its mother.Lester Morrow said he grew up on a farm, but never had experience in rescuing the lives of animals. Instead, he found himself imitating his father, who he watched performing CPR on animals born breached.The Caney Creek High School teacher improvised CPR until the tiny puppy took a deep breath.Morrow said the pup's mother, Maggie, accidentally smothered the little bundle of adorable joy.The puppy, named Lucy, is doing great and has found a forever home with a woman who says she had a similar experience, being born oxygen deprived.