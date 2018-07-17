Robert Andrew Scharff

A North Carolina state trooper rescued a puppy named Luie after arresting an impaired driver at a traffic stop over the weekend.The trooper was patrolling early Saturday morning when he saw a van blocking both lanes of a roadway.The trooper caught up with the van and noticed there was no license plate. During the traffic stop, the 37-year-old driver refused to submit to a sobriety test and was taken into custody.Right before leaving the scene, the trooper noticed the puppy in the back of the van. Another trooper took "Luie" to the animal shelter, where another family member could take care of the pup.