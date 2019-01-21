PETS & ANIMALS

Save money on your pets' meds without sacrificing quality

Anyone who has a pet knows medications and treatments can get expensive, but you want the best for your furry family member.

Consumer Reports say shop around, before you buy directly from the vet.

Some medications prescribed to pets are the same ones used by people.

Pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens and Target can fill prescriptions for common pet ailments like itching, infection, blood pressure and digestive issues. Some pharmacies will give you the same discounts. Call around or check their websites to compare prices.

Another way to save is online pharmacies. There is a website you'll want to visit first, to make sure you're buying from a safe and legitimate site. You can find that website here.

"The safe.pharmacy program screens online pharmacies for humans and pets. It makes sure that they're storing their medication correctly, dispensing it correctly, and dispensing the right kind of medication," said Consumer Reports Health Editor Lauren Friedman.
