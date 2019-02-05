PETS & ANIMALS

Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him

EMBED </>More Videos

Wildlife officials say a man who fought off a young cougar on a northern Colorado trail killed the animal by choking it.

FORT COLLINS, Colorado --
Wildlife officials say a man who fought off a young cougar on a northern Colorado trail killed the animal by choking it.

The man was running alone near Fort Collins on Monday when the cougar attacked him from behind after the movement apparently triggered its hunting instincts.

The runner, whose name hasn't been released, fought off the cougar, hiked out of the area after Monday's attack and drove himself to a hospital. He suffered facial cuts, wrist injuries and puncture wounds to his arms, legs and back.

A spokeswoman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Rebecca Ferrell, says the man told investigators he choked it and an examination of the animal confirmed that.

Ferrell says he did exactly the right thing by fighting back as hard as he could. Since he was just out for a run, he didn't have anything to help him other than "sheer will."

The agency isn't identifying the man because of its investigation. He was hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery.

Cougar attacks are rare. Sixteen people have been injured and three killed by cougars in Colorado since 1990.

The cougar is also commonly known as the puma, mountain lion, panther or catamount.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal attackmountain lion sightingcatsu.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Montgomery County deputy saves puppies found in dumpster
Dog found stranded on Baytown road in bad condition
Puppy born with upside down paws learning to walk
Harris County Pct. 4 deputy rescues helpless goat
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Good Samaritan rescues baby from locked car in Fiesta parking lot
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Texas dad sues son's alleged bullies and parents
US Coast Guard seizes 17 tons of cocaine worth $466 million
Massage therapist accused of groping teen in SW Houston
Brian Cushing returning to Houston Texans as assistant
Willie Nelson launches line of hemp-infused coffee
Virtual reality theme parks set to beam into Houston area
Show More
Royal Caribbean hiring someone to Instagram their cruise
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
Gov. Abbott lays out priorities in State of the State address
2 Texas hospital giants call off plans to merge
Authorities find marijuana grow house in Needville man's garage
More News