CATS

THE CAT NAPPER: Retired teacher's work with special needs cats goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

THE CAT NAPPER: Retired teacher's work with cats in need goes viral

By
A Wisconsin man is gaining national attention after a Facebook post about his work with felines at a sanctuary went viral this week.

Safe Haven pet sanctuary may be a shelter, but the felines who live there aren't orphans.

"I adopted all these cats here," Terry Lauerman, a volunteer cat brusher, said.

After his 35-year career as a teacher, Lauerman is spending his golden years volunteering.

"And when I retired, I decided I wanted to do something fun," Lauerman said.

It's his job six days a week.

"I come in and I basically brush every one of the cats, so lots of cats have fur that needs to be taken off and it feels good to them and they like to be brushed," he said.

This shelter is getting attention for the cat naps Lauerman takes with his feline buddies. One of those moments was featured in a viral post.

"I was on this couch, sleeping with, well I was petting a cat and I kind of dozed off, and the cat dozed off and they took a picture, and that's that," he said.

The post has brought recognition to the work he does for these special needs cats.

Lauerman is hoping this attention will inspire people to donate to the shelter so they can help even more cats.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsteachercatsviralfacebookWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CATS
Shelter animals evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence
Camera captures wild bobcat prowling in Pearland
Bruno the fat cat adopted into fur-ever home
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
More cats
PETS & ANIMALS
Raccoon falls 9 stories while trying to scale building
Warning about flea and tick drugs that could cause seizures
WATCH: Curious shark sneaks up behind scuba diver
Two-headed snake found slithering in Va. flowerbed
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Passengers rescued after bus trapped in high water in NW Harris Co.
Weekend Weather
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
School superintendent resigns after comment about Texans QB
HISD staff walk around neighborhoods to re-enroll dropouts
Man sentenced to 100 years in child porn case
Authorities expecting 3D printed guns creator deported for sexual assault
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of teen arrested
Show More
Bus driver faces charges for allowing 3 students to drive
Cathay Pacific misspells airline's name on one of its planes
Officials: Gas leak causes flames to erupt near Museum District
Teen found 2 days after crashing car into ditch
Harvard black culture awards to honor Colin Kaepernick
More News