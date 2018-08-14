CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Police investigate video showing man spanking hippo at LA Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating after a video shows a man spanking a hippopotamus at the Los Angeles Zoo.

LOS ANGELES, California --
Police are investigating after a video shows a man spanking a hippopotamus at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The video shows the man crossing a railing last week and sneaking up on two hippos, Rosie and Mara. He smacks Rosie on the rear and her mother lifts her head as the man runs off and raises his arms in gesture of victory.

Zoo spokeswoman April Spurlock tells the Los Angeles Times that any unauthorized interaction with an animal is unsafe for the animal and potentially unsafe for the person.

Spurlock says state law prohibits entering zoo enclosures. The zoo has posted a "No Trespassing" sign on the exhibit for the first time.

Police told the newspaper they're investigating the case as trespassing because the hippo didn't appear to be injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldanimalcaught on videoinvestigationCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Walmart awards woman for returning cart in storm
VIDEO: Dashcam catches plane landing on freeway
Caught on video: Car slams into truck stopped on highway
Burglars armed with chainsaw target cellphone store
More caught on video
PETS & ANIMALS
BIRD-NADO: Thousands of birds swarm Stafford shopping strip
Golden retriever nurses miniature horse back to health
Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf
Firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Pilot killed small plane crash ID'd as Disney employee
Family suing over death of 3-year-old left in hot day care van
Houston rodeo in early stages of redeveloping AstroWorld land
PILE OF FIRE: Mulch could burn for days in NW Harris County
22 dead, 8 injured in Italy highway bridge collapse
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Bus crash in Ecuador kills 24 people, injures 19
Man fatally hit while crossing North Freeway
Show More
Funeral today for Baytown officer found dead near his home
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
Police: London crash treated as terrorist incident
'Finding Mollie' website launched for missing Iowa student
More News