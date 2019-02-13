PETS & ANIMALS

South Texas Trail Riders report two horses dead after apparent poisoning

EMBED </>More Videos

Foul play suspected after 2 horses die in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating after two horses died after possibly being poisoned near San Antonio.

The South Texas Trail Riders said the two horses may have been poisoned during a ride last week.

The group posted on its social media accounts warning trail riders to stay cautious if they were parked at the Martinez Hall around Feb. 9.

According to the group, one of the horses was found dead while the other had to be put down. The post further stated a veterinarian is working to figure out what type of poison was used to kill the animals.

The trail riders added law enforcement is looking for the people involved and they are asking other participants to keep a close eye on their horses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshorsespoisonTexasSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Texas' exotic pet laws explained
Top dog: Wire fox terrier wins Westminster Dog Show title
Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
More News