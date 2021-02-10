It is safe to say that most of us are 'virtually' worn out, especially kids. This year, it is more important than ever to not only plan some summer activities but give them a summer to remember! The Houston SPCA is offering in-person, week-long adventures including Vet Camp, Animal Rescue and Forensics, and Pet Pals.
The day camps start June 7 and run each week until August 13 at the Carruth Education Center, located on their campus. They are one of the leading animal rescue and protection organizations in the country and can offer a variety of activities for animal-lovin' Campers entering 3rd through 8th grade. At Critter Camp, they can meet real animal experts in the fields of veterinary medicine, animal cruelty investigations, and animal rescue techs, as well as wildlife specialists, with their native wild animal ambassadors in tow. Let's not forget it is camp, so lots of indoor and outdoor games like Giant Jenga, Corn Hole or Arena Volleyball.
Plenty of cool crafts to be made, and even some treat-making for pets in need, too. And we all know it just wouldn't be Critter Camp without critters, would it? Multiple playtimes are scheduled with adoptable pets every day. These homeless pets enjoy the socialization just as much as the Campers do. Each week is only $265 with before and aftercare available for an additional cost. For more information or to register, visit www.houstonspca.org.
Get ready for some off-the-leash summer fun
