feel good

Move over 'Pizza Rat'! There's now a 'Pizza Groundhog'

By and Jessica Gonzalez
PHILADELPHIA -- Do you remember New York's famous "Pizza Rat"?

Well, it's time to meet the "Pizza Groundhog!"

He's just munching away completely unfazed by Kristin Chalela Bagnell or her two dogs.

Bagnell captured the little, or not so little guy, outside her home in Philadelphia.

Bagnell says the groundhog sat there for more than an hour, just casually munching away on that piece of pizza with no worries. All while dogs, Maggie and Moses, looked on.

He's definitely a Philadelphia groundhog. He's got the attitude, and he knows a good piece of pizza pie when he gets his hands on it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniafunny videocoronavirusu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Former rock DJ goes bald to help Houston's hungry
Matthew McConaughey donates masks to Austin first responders
ATF Houston Citizens' Academy giving back to first responders
Spring family helps elderly neighbors during COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15-year-old shot and killed while waiting for friends
Son shot while protecting mother from carjackers
Mayor Turner announces 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Houston
Coronavirus relief checks won't have to be repaid, feds say
A couple more sunny days before storms return this weekend
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
Petition to open small businesses by May 1 gaining traction
Show More
For the kids! Free ABC13 printable activities
COVID-19 scams on the rise as we wait for stimulus checks
Montgomery Co. residents 'frustrated' no testing sites in area
Remembering the Notre Dame fire: 1 year later
These Texas counties haven't reported a single COVID-19 case
More TOP STORIES News