PETS & ANIMALS

American Kennel Club adds a breed: the speedy, sleek Azawakh

EMBED </>More Videos

An Azawakh

NEW YORK --
A fleet-footed hound that hails from West Africa is the latest dog in the American Kennel Club's pack of recognized breeds.

The club announced Wednesday that the Azawakh became the 193rd breed in its roster.



That means Azawakhs can now compete in many dog shows, though they're not eligible for the prominent Westminster Kennel Club show until 2020.

The long-legged, smooth-coated Azawakh looks elegant but is no dainty dog. Traditionally a companion of nomads, the breed has long been a hunter and guardian in parts of the Sahara Desert and semi-arid Sahel region, including in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

Azawakhs are known for running fast and being loyal to their owners, though sometimes aloof with strangers.

Breeds must count hundreds of dogs around the country to be recognized.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogcontestsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
WOW! Woman reels in 88-pound catfish
13-year-old nabs 27-point buck
New law holds pet owner responsible for dangerous dog attacks
Woman finds drunk man sleeping in her dog's bed
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Public funeral to be held for girl killed in random shooting
$100,000 reward offered for Jazmine Barnes' killer
Jazmine Barnes: What we know about 7-year-old murdered
19-year-old killed in 'No Lackin Challenge' shooting
RodeoHouston lineup leaks for second time on Ticketmaster
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
WOW! Woman reels in 88-pound catfish
Pelosi's granddaughter jumps for joy during House speaker election
Show More
Robbers order breakfast during fast food crime spree
Asthmatic boy dies from smell of cooking fish
Historic congresswomen celebrate first day at work
Teen commits suicide after accidentally killing friend
Houston Weather: Clearing out and warming up through the Weekend
More News