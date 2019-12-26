Owning a dog during childhood could reduce risk of developing schizophrenia: Study

A study shows exposure to dogs during childhood could reduce your risk of schizophrenia later as an adult.
Schizophrenia is a long-term mental disorder. The cause is brought on mostly by genetics.
The study out of Maryland shows people with a history of schizophrenia in their family reduced their chances of developing the illness by 25 percent if they grew up with a dog.
Researchers don't know if there's a link between dogs and schizophrenia, but they believe dogs have some kind of effect on a child's developing immune system.
The study also says there was no major benefit for kids who had cats.
