Pets & Animals

Owning a dog during childhood could reduce risk of developing schizophrenia: Study

A study shows exposure to dogs during childhood could reduce your risk of schizophrenia later as an adult.

Schizophrenia is a long-term mental disorder. The cause is brought on mostly by genetics.

The study out of Maryland shows people with a history of schizophrenia in their family reduced their chances of developing the illness by 25 percent if they grew up with a dog.

Researchers don't know if there's a link between dogs and schizophrenia, but they believe dogs have some kind of effect on a child's developing immune system.

The study also says there was no major benefit for kids who had cats.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmarylanddogschildren's healthstudymental health
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen killed after crashing car into New Caney home
Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
Family's cell phones lead to north Houston carjacking suspect
Search for accused shooter continues holiday killing
Man charged with DWI after crashing into METRO Police car
Winning Cash Five lottery ticket sold in Houston
Disney store debuts Baby Yoda plush toys, action figures
Show More
3-year-old boy dropped off at Houston fire station
Warm and sunny Thursday, rain chances rise this weekend
Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain, study says
Heidi Broussard funeral to be held in Louisiana
What to know about Kwanzaa
More TOP STORIES News