Pets & Animals

Hundreds of fish fly out of lake during 'electrofishing'

Have you ever wondered how to catch a bunch of fish fast? Well, authorities in Kentucky used an electricity jolt to get an invasive fish species out of the water.

The department of Fish and Wildlife Personnel used elctrofishing equipment to stun and collect Asian Carp for a population study on Lake Barkley.

Stunning does not kill the fish, but only temporarily shocks them so they can be counted or caught.

Asian Carp are considered invasive species, and to control the problem, officials regularly evaluate the population and deploy measures to keep them from invading sensitive areas.

Experts figure they're just "getting a jump" on a fishy problem.

SEE MORE:

Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait

Houston fisherman reels in snake with teeth sunk into fish
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalselectricfishu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooters wanted in rapper's killing in NW Houston
Driver flees after 30 feet of wooden fence pierces windshield
Duo armed with cameras take risky climb up US-59 bridge
Missing passport stamp lands Magnolia man in Malaysian jail
22-year-old man drowns in his first swim in the ocean
Girl, 10, crashes mom's SUV while attempting to go to McDonald's
Deputy 'very sullen' after allegedly killing wife: Attorney
Show More
Mice run rampant inside Popeyes restaurant: video
R. Kelly to appear in NYC court on sex crime charges
SPONSORED: YMCA Operation Backpack
Get your child's back-to-school shots for free
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
More TOP STORIES News