HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --On Saturday morning, the Houston Police Department announced the death of former K9 officer, Gunnar.
Gunnar retired late 2018 and is now being remembered as a great ambassador for his department.
HPD shared the news of Gunnar's death by retweeting his 10th birthday celebration last May.
We have sad news. Retired K9 Gunnar has died. He was a great ambassador for us and loved working to catch the bad guys. RIP, Gunnar. https://t.co/Vq1kMQYpMb— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 11, 2019