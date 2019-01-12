We have sad news. Retired K9 Gunnar has died. He was a great ambassador for us and loved working to catch the bad guys. RIP, Gunnar. https://t.co/Vq1kMQYpMb — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 11, 2019

On Saturday morning, the Houston Police Department announced the death of former K9 officer, Gunnar.Gunnar retired late 2018 and is now being remembered as a great ambassador for his department.HPD shared the news of Gunnar's death by retweeting his 10th birthday celebration last May.