PETS & ANIMALS

Houston Police Department announces death of former K9 officer, Gunnar

EMBED </>More Videos

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
On Saturday morning, the Houston Police Department announced the death of former K9 officer, Gunnar.

Gunnar retired late 2018 and is now being remembered as a great ambassador for his department.

HPD shared the news of Gunnar's death by retweeting his 10th birthday celebration last May.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspolicepolice officerhouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Teacher saves puppy accidentally smothered by its mother
Missing dog returns home after being missing over 8 years
Cases rising of older dogs showing signs of dementia
Hundreds of praying mantises invade woman's home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
'Very dangerous' man wanted in violent METRO attacks
Suspect in drive-by shooting of teen falls asleep in court
Classes begin at new school dedicated to studying marijuana
Houston police chief tickets driver for going 140 MPH
Launch of new hotel honors the respected 'Mother of Houston'
Two people dead after Paris bakery explosion
Tim Heller gives final forecast after 16 years on ABC13
Show More
Brawl between 2 girls at Elkins HS caught on camera
2 rookie female officers killed in last 2 days
Officer expected to be OK after being shot in traffic stop
HISD holds special meeting to discuss underperforming schools
Houston Rockets embarrass Cavaliers in 141-113 blowout win
More News