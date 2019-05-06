Pets & Animals

Florida woman pulls alligator out of yoga pants during traffic stop, police say

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. -- A Florida woman pulled an alligator out of her yoga pants early Monday morning during a traffic stop.

According to ABC affiliate WZVN, deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office pulled over the pickup truck she was riding in around 3:15 a.m. after they said it drove past a stop sign without stopping in Punta Gorda.

After giving the 22-year-old driver a warning, a deputy asked to see what wildlife they collected to make sure they did not have anything they weren't supposed to have.

According to the incident report, the 25-year-old female passenger then opened the backpack at her feet, revealing 41 small three-stripe turtles.

When asked if there was anything else, she pulled a foot-long alligator out of her yoga pants and placed it in the truck bed, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsu.s. & worldalligatortraffic stop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News