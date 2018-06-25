A Galveston man was about to wrap up fishing for the day when he felt a big tug on his line.Rudy Campos reeled in this Black Tip shark early Sunday morning in Galveston.Campos says he had to run 300 yards down the beach in order to reel it in.He told Eyewitness News that the shark was 72 inches long-- that's 6 feet."I thought it was going to be bigger. I measured it out," he said.But Campos said that wasn't the biggest shark that he caught. He said he has caught a 9-foot-8 inch Lemon shark before.