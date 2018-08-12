PETS & ANIMALS

Firefighters feed fish after family forced to evacuate during Carr Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a story showing how first responders go beyond the call of duty.

REDDING, California --
It's a story showing how first responders go beyond the call of duty.

Cal Fire on Saturday posted photos online with the words "after a father informed his daughter that her fish "Grant" was likely dead, both were in for quite a shock when they returned home to a note and well-fed fish!"

Thanks to Cal Fire Engine 1489 and Corning police, "Grant" was eating plenty while his owners were evacuated in Northern California's Carr Fire.



The Carr Fire, near Redding, has burned over 186,000 acres and is 55 percent contained.

The touching Cal Fire Facebook post also reminded homeowners to have a plan for pets when evacuating.

RELATED: 2 residents evacuated in Carr Fire receive an added kindness from a firefighter

EMBED More News Videos

Two California residents evacuated in the Carr Fire receive an added kindness from a firefighter.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfishcal firefirefightersbuzzworthyCarr Firefeel goodCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Carr Fire is seventh-most destructive in California history
PETS & ANIMALS
Couple questions why their dog was mistakenly euthanized
Woman fears new puppy has a connection to pups rescued in Texarkana
How to choose a safe dog breeder in the Houston area
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
El Tiempo restaurant owner apologizes after Jeff Sessions photo backlash
1 person killed at music studio in N. Harris Co.
Officer suspended after video shows him punching man
Boy injured after being set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Police arrest suspect in Texas City woman's death
2 people killed in crash multi-vehicle crash on North Freeway
1 dead after shooting outside southeast Houston club
Mom accused of leaving toddler in hot car while she went to work
Show More
Man charged after common-law wife found stabbed to death
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at car dealership
Man in homemade 'roller skating suit' caught dodging traffic
Bitcoin scammers target wealthy, threaten to expose 'secret'
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News