Fire officials rescue pony from storm drain in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A pony is currently recovering after fire officials rescued the animal from a drainage ditch in southwest Houston.

The Houston Fire Department responded to reports of an animal rescue in the 4700 block on Simsbrook Wednesday afternoon.


Houston police officer Ronald Prince told Eyewitness News that he found the small horse when he stopped to investigate an abandoned vehicle.

He said when he was getting back in his vehicle, he heard a noise coming from a drainage ditch nearby.

"I walked over and I peeped inside the storm drain. What I thought I saw was a dog, but I realized once I took a closer look that it was actually a miniature horse," the officer said.

The officer said the pony did not look distressed, but the animal sustained some cuts and bruises from the fall.

Houston firefighters were able to successfully rescue the pony, and release the animal to BARC.

Police are trying to determine where the animal came from and who owns it.
