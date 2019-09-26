Pets & Animals

FDA recalls dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns

The FDA is issuing a serious warning for dog owners.

The federal agency is asking consumers to throw out certain kinds of raw dog food because it has tested positive for salmonella and listeria monocytogenes.

The recall is for Performance Dog frozen raw pet food.

The FDA is cautioning about all Performance Dog frozen raw pet food produced on or after July 22 because there are not a lot codes printed on retail packaging. If you have any Performance Dog product that you purchased after July 22, throw it away.

RELATED: What is salmonella? What to know about the bacteria, the illness and the symptoms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsfdapet healthrecallfood safetysalmonella
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found guilty of killing Stay family in 2014 massacre
TIMELINE: 6 members of family killed in their home in Spring
Woman charged in killing of beloved football coach
The Who postpones Houston concert in middle of show
8-year-old beaten unconscious by 3 students at school: Parents
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Winning $23.75 million Lotto Texas ticket sold in Montgomery Co.
Show More
Cyclist smashes Burger King drive-thru window
Woman finds roaches, rodent inside used van after purchase
Truck slams into house, driver tries to run: Deputies
Parents arrested after 11-month-old overdoses on heroin
Airline adds baby seat map to help passengers avoid infants
More TOP STORIES News