.@Cody_is_Cray Armored Catfish dig burrows like these which destabilize banks, increase erosion, and increase water turbidity. They also out-compete and overwhelm native species of fish. pic.twitter.com/Ql0hEUggnF — TPWD Fishing (@TPWDfish) December 7, 2017

If you plan to spend time fishing in one of Houston's bayous, look out for the armored catfish.Biologists from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tweeted that they caught a haul of these fish, and they're apparently no good for the bayous.They warn that you shouldn't release the species back into the water because they're so destructive.For a full screen experience, click here. They explain that the catfish dig burrows, "which destabilize banks, increase erosion, and increase water turbidity."Biologists have discovered some interesting finds lately. Earlier this week, they pointed out saltwater fish are swimming in Brays Bayou