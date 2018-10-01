PETS & ANIMALS

Dogs might get depressed when owners overuse smartphones, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

A new study suggests dogs may get depressed when their owners overuse smartphones.

A new study shows dogs may become more anxious and possibly suffer from depression when their owners overuse their smartphones.

The United Kingdom-based study focused on how welcoming a pet, specifically a dog, could help people suffering from mental health issues. Researchers also learned that dogs may suffer from depression when their human handlers ignored them.

Philadelphia veterinarian Dr. Alexander Collada said he has seen the effects of smart phone usage on pets. Dogs are very good at reading our subtle cues.

"Dogs do read body language, they read our eye contact," Collada said. "They read our facial expressions, so if we are on our phone and acting disinterested, and they're looking for attention, it basically is ignoring your dog."

"We need to all get off our phones," Collada added.

WATCH: Clever dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
EMBED More News Videos

Marshall the dog was caught on camera escaping his house, then trying to get back inside by knocking on the door.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdepressiondogsmartphonesbuzzworthy
PETS & ANIMALS
Hundreds of stray dogs that escaped Florence need homes
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
Injured turtle gets lift from Lego wheelchair
GoPro captures seal slapping kayaker with octopus
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Houston officer charged with DWI and evading arrest
HPD: Teen gang members arrested after chase in stolen SUV
Man arrested in standoff allegedly told SWAT he had a bomb
Mother charged after 1-year-old daughter dies in hot car
Man arrested for DWI after car plows into Boy Scouts
Relatives want justice for teen found dead in Missouri City
HPD officer opens fire at man holding fake gun
Houston Texans get 1st win of season in OT vs. Colts
Show More
Signs supporting Sen. Ted Cruz vandalized in west Houston
Beto O'Rourke praises Kavanaugh accuser after testimony
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Drake honors Missouri City teen allegedly killed by boyfriend
Water park closed after surfer dies from 'brain eating amoeba'
More News