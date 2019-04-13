Pets & Animals

MUST LOVE PETS: Dog and cat boarding chain lands in Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- PetSuites of America is opening up a new location in Missouri City with new features.

In a press release, PetSuites said construction has begun on a 14,000 square-foot pet care at 8320 Cooper Creek.

The new facility will feature pools, kitty play areas, big dog and little dog play yards, overnight boarding and more, the company said.

"We chose to open our 14,000 square feet of fun in Missouri City because it is a city that loves their pups, just like us," said Anne Stanchfield, Top Dog and President/GM of Pet Resorts Operations. "If you love dogs like we do, you'll paws-itively adore our huge play areas and doggie pool parties."

The resort will also include special kitty areas, including kitty cuddle time.

PetSuites' new location will be hiring 10 full-time and 14 part-time pet lovers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmissouri citycatspetsdoganimals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News