MUST LOVE PETS: Dog and cat boarding chain lands in Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- PetSuites of America is opening up a new location in Missouri City with new features.In a press release, PetSuites said construction has begun on a 14,000 square-foot pet care at 8320 Cooper Creek.The new facility will feature pools, kitty play areas, big dog and little dog play yards, overnight boarding and more, the company said."We chose to open our 14,000 square feet of fun in Missouri City because it is a city that loves their pups, just like us," said Anne Stanchfield, Top Dog and President/GM of Pet Resorts Operations. "If you love dogs like we do, you'll paws-itively adore our huge play areas and doggie pool parties."The resort will also include special kitty areas, including kitty cuddle time.PetSuites' new location will be hiring 10 full-time and 14 part-time pet lovers.