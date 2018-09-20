PETS & ANIMALS

Convicted sex offender accused of having sex with dog

COPIAGUE, New York --
A man who is a registered sex offender is under arrest, accused of having sex with a dog.

SPCA detectives arrested 64-year-old Vincent Persico at a home in Copiague.

He faces charges of animal cruelty and sexual misconduct with a dog.

It's not yet known how officials learned of the alleged act, but police say it happened on Sept. 13.

Persico was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Nov. 27.

Persico is listed as a Level 2 sex offender on the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sex offender registry website.
