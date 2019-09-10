Chimpanzee loose in Santa Fe harassing people, dogs: Shelter

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- There is a chimpanzee on the loose in the Santa Fe area, an animal shelter director and a parks official told ABC13 Tuesday.
According to Bayou Animal Services, the loose animal was last spotted Monday in the area of 19th Street and Avenue O.
The shelter said since its escape, it has harassed people and dogs and been trying to take cats.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Bayou Animal Services has been using a drone from League City Animal Control. Officials, though, called off a search despite the animal still being on the loose.
It's not known whether the animal belongs to anyone in the area.
Bayou Animal Shelter released a statement in the midst of the search:
"The shelter director is out there trying to find and contain the monkey at large. Citizens are urged to not engage with the animal and to report any sightings to the non-emergency police department number or email Bayou Animal Services at info@bayouanimalservices.org."
Texas Parks & Wildlife spokesman Steve Lightfoot said the monkey is a chimpanzee and that game wardens were aware of the search, but Santa Fe Police and Galveston County authorities are taking the lead on the search for the animal.
