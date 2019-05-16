Family goes through extreme measures to find lost dog

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coco family is looking for their lost dog, Oreo.Oreo went missing after the family says she ran off while being dropped off at "Camp Run-a-Mutt" off the Southwest Freeway in early May. They've been looking for her ever since."It's difficult for anybody that's lost a pet you know it's a difficult thing to go through they're a member of the family and that's why were doing everything we can to get her back," said owner Nathan Coco.The family have posted flyers, hired a pet detective and psychic, and even put up a $2,000 reward for her return. The biggest help they say though has been from the community.Coco said, "The amount of help and support we've got from total strangers who love dogs or advocates for pets that's made it a little bit easier on us."The family adopted Oreo a month ago. They say she's skittish, but she's become a quick member of the Coco family."She's very sweet she doesn't have a mean bone in her body she's very loving," said Coco.Oreo is chipped and has a collar with a number to call if found.