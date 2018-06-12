PETS & ANIMALS

Bear takes a dip in California family's pool

EMBED </>More Videos

A bear wandered out of the Angeles National Forest and took a dip in an Altadena family's backyard pool. (KABC)

ALTADENA, Calif. --
It was a hot summer day, so what else was a bear to do but take a dip in the pool?

A California family that lives at the edge of the Angeles National Forest just east of Altadena recorded a furry visitor to their backyard.

The bear padded into the backyard Monday around noon, scoped out the pool and lowered itself in backward over the edge.

It paddled around a bit, just enough to cool off, and then got out of the pool and left the property to go hang out in a nearby tree. Eventually, the bear moved on.

The family believes they've seen the same adult bear in their neighborhood before.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearwild animalsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIVE: Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery now in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Show More
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
More News