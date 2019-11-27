Passengers trapped after charter buses crash into power lines

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A dangerous situation is unfolding in southeast Houston.

Two charter buses are stopped at Wayside Drive and Capital Street after crashing into a pole, causing live power lines to fall.

Authorities say there are still people inside one of the buses, waiting for the all-clear so they can come out.

Center Point is working to de-energize the lines.

Typically in cases like these, firefighters will wait for the power to be shut off before attempting to move anyone out of a vehicle near a down power line.

Authorities say no one has been injured
