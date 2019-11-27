HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A dangerous situation is unfolding in southeast Houston.
Two charter buses are stopped at Wayside Drive and Capital Street after crashing into a pole, causing live power lines to fall.
Authorities say there are still people inside one of the buses, waiting for the all-clear so they can come out.
Center Point is working to de-energize the lines.
Typically in cases like these, firefighters will wait for the power to be shut off before attempting to move anyone out of a vehicle near a down power line.
Authorities say no one has been injured
Passengers trapped after charter buses crash into power lines
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News