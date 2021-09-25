u.s. & world

Passenger attempts to storm cockpit, strangles and kicks flight attendant on JetBlue flight

By Mina Kaji and Sam Sweeney
EMBED <>More Videos

Delta calls for 'no fly' list for unruly passengers

BOSTON -- A man attempted to storm the cockpit of a JetBlue flight on Wednesday evening and then proceeded to kick and choke members of the flight crew, according to an FBI affidavit.

With a little more than an hour left in the flight from Boston to San Juan, Puerto Rico, the man attempted to make a phone call and "became angry about the call's unsuccess," a flight attendant told the FBI. Thirty minutes later he allegedly rushed toward the cockpit, shouting in Spanish and Arabic to be shot.

A flight attendant was able to get the man "corralled" back into the passenger seating area until a pilot decided to open the flight deck door.

In the incident, first reported by The Daily Beast, the unruly passenger grabbed the flight attendant by their collar and tie with one hand, and placed his other hand on the overhead compartment in an attempt to gain leverage before kicking the flight attendant in the chest, according to the affidavit.

As he was allegedly attacking the crew, he shouted again for the pilot to shoot him.

"While he was yelling, he was still holding the JetBlue flight attendant by their tie," the affidavit said. "This resulted in the tie tightening and ultimately prevented the JetBlue flight attendant from breathing."

Eventually six or seven crew members were able to gain control of the man using flex cuffs. However, the man broke out of the first pair of flex cuffs and the crew needed to use four seat-belt extenders, a new pair of flex cuffs and a uniform neck tie to restrain him to a seat.

The plane landed safely in San Juan where the man was taken into custody. He now faces felony charges of interfering with a flight crew.

This year alone, more than 4,300 unruly passenger incidents have been reported to the Federal Aviation Administration.

JetBlue did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
air travelu.s. & worldpassengerjetblueflight attendant
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
U.S. & WORLD
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Supreme Court seems ready to strike down New York gun law
Why Tom Hanks turned down Jeff Bezos' offer to go to space
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News