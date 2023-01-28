Recovery center open for the weekend, aiding people affected by destructive tornado in Pasadena

Residents affected by the storm that ripped through Pasadena, Texas, can get help at Joint Disaster Assistance Recovery Center.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Dozens of people whose homes were destroyed or damaged in Tuesday's tornadoes are receiving help Saturday at the Joint Disaster Assistance Recovery Center in Pasadena.

"I don't have nowhere else to go. So, I'm sleeping in my car. Me and my two dogs," Ezequiel Nava, who lost his home in Pasadena, said. "Besides the cold, it's the hunger. I still keep my head up and try to keep going."

The center is open for anybody affected by this week's tornados and needs help applying for state and federal assistance. Experts will help residents fill out paperwork and complete whatever documentation is needed.

Volunteers also give out food, hygiene kits, and other donated items.

"I don't know anything about this. I know about getting claims insurance on cars, which is still complicated. For a home, it's different," Angie Reyes, whose home was damaged in the tornados, explained.

"I've never done this before, so I'm kind of nervous, but I gotta keep going, and I got to try," Nava added. "I try to keep my head up and look at the other side of the rainbow. You gotta go through storms before you get to the rainbow."

The mayors of Deer Park and Pasadena teamed up with various agencies to make the Joint Disaster Assistance Recovery Center happen. There are people on hand who can physically help people submit damage claims and walk them through the next steps.

Leaders say that is the first step. They are getting accurate assessments from the state and FEMA, who've asked for data on the damage sustained.

The center located at 7902 Fairmont Parkway will remain open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Joint disaster recovery center opens in Pasadena for residents affected by historic EF3 tornado