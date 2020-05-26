Community & Events

Pasadena Strawberry Festival to kick off Fourth of July weekend

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The future of large social events remains uncertain but this Houston-area festival will still be taking place.

The 47th annual Pasadena Strawberry Festival will be kicking off this summer.

This year, the festival which is held every May, will be pushed back to Fourth of July weekend. The dates scheduled are July 3, 4 and 5.

"Our organization is serious about scholarships and we're counting on y'all to come out and enjoy yourselves as you would in May!!" the announcement read.

Details about the festival and how social distancing will come into play are still pending at this time.

