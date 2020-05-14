2 moms take down caution tape from Pasadena playground to let children play, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women were seen removing caution tape from a Pasadena playground to let their children play, according to police.

It happened at Holly Bay Court Park on Crenshaw Road around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said they received a call about someone who removed the yellow, caution tape from the park's playground equipment to allow their children to play.

Much like its neighboring cities and counties, Pasadena's public benches, exercise equipment, and playgrounds have been off-limits to eliminate contact with others due to COVID-19.

Police said while officers did obtain the women's IDs, no citations were issued and no arrests were made.

"This matter is now closed and requires no further police action," said Pasadena PD in a statement released on Wednesday. "The officers handled themselves professionally in response to a difficult situation related to an issue in which citizens have strong opinions."
