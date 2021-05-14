man killed

Woman shot and killed ex-husband as he played with 3-year-old son, family says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman lured ex-husband with son before shooting him, family said

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a man who was gunned down in front of his 3-year-old son tells ABC13 he was a victim of domestic abuse and was getting out of his marriage.

"That's his weakness, his son, and she got them outside," said Gregory Kirk's sister, Chentovia Kirk. "The little baby was in the truck. He wanted to see him, and he came out."

Chentovia said Gregory's ex-wife, Samantha Washington, shot and killed him while he was playing with their son. The incident happened Tuesday in Pasadena. Investigators said she was planning on killing herself at her children's school, but she was quickly arrested after a short chase.

SEE ALSO: ORIGINAL STORY: Woman charged with shooting ex-husband to death on his lunch break in Pasadena

"Now, my little nephew has to live with this ... seeing his father getting gunned down by his mom," Chentovia said.

She added that he was a family man who really loved his children and wanted the marriage to work, but sadly, he was the victim of domestic abuse, they said.

"It even got to the point where he distanced himself from the family because of all the abuse that she was doing to him," said Gregory's aunt, Barbara Brown.

"It was a repeated cycle, and he was just tired of it. One day he said it was time for him to leave," Chentovia added.

Washington is now facing charges for murder and evading arrest.

Gregory will be buried in Louisiana next weekend.

Now, his family hopes to get custody of their three children.

If you are in a domestic violence situation and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), text "START" to 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or chat with someone live.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingman shotman killeddomestic violence
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
3 people killed, 2 injured in 3 shootings across Houston overnight
4 teens accused of luring victim to his death in SE Houston
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News