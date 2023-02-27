Parker McCollum to work Raising Cane's drive-thru in Conroe today

Before Parker McCollum takes the rodeo stage, he'll meet fans at Raising Cane's.

The appearance comes before Parker McCollum performs his RodeoHouston concert on Opening Day on Tuesday.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Parker McCollum is getting the Jeremy Peña treatment.

No, McCollum can't claim a World Series title, but he will greet fans at Raising Cane's on Monday morning.

Houston Astros fans may remember the frenzy that ensued when Peña showed up to the restaurant after the win.

Now McCollum is set to create his own stir. He'll work the drive-thru at the Raising Cane's on W. Davis Street from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. in Conroe.

The Conroe native will also give away 20 free tickets to his Opening Day RodeoHouston performance set for Tuesday night.

Fans lined up early, including a mother and daughter who told ABC13 they've been waiting since 10 p.m. Sunday.

"I just want to meet him," said Ansley Dement and Nikki Ansley.

ABC13's Bob Slovak spoke to McCollum ahead of his opening performance. Watch that one-on-one interview only on 13 Monday night at 7 p.m. wherever you stream us, including our mobile app, website, Roku and Fire TV.