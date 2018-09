Paranormal investigator fires gun at alleged ghost inside home

A Connecticut man who told police he was a paranormal investigator faces several charges after firing shots in his house at what he told police may have been a ghost.Christain Devaux, 25, is due in court on Sept. 11 on five counts, including the illegal discharge of a firearm, making a false statement to police, second-degree reckless endangerment, misusing an emergency call, and disorderly conduct.Police say Devaux put two bullet holes in his wall on July 26, initially reporting the incident as an attempted break-in.He later told police he believes the intruder was actually a spirit.Devaux, who is free on $5,000 bond, did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.State police told the Journal Inquirer of Manchester that Devaux had made a similar report back in 2011.