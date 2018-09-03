Paranormal investigator fires gun at alleged ghost inside home

EMBED </>More Videos

Man in trouble for allegedly shooting at ghost

TOLLAND, Connecticut --
A Connecticut man who told police he was a paranormal investigator faces several charges after firing shots in his house at what he told police may have been a ghost.

Christain Devaux, 25, is due in court on Sept. 11 on five counts, including the illegal discharge of a firearm, making a false statement to police, second-degree reckless endangerment, misusing an emergency call, and disorderly conduct.

Police say Devaux put two bullet holes in his wall on July 26, initially reporting the incident as an attempted break-in.

He later told police he believes the intruder was actually a spirit.

Devaux, who is free on $5,000 bond, did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

State police told the Journal Inquirer of Manchester that Devaux had made a similar report back in 2011.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ghostparanormalspiritualitygunsshootingu.s. & worldConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical downpours mean Labor Day washout for Galveston
EYE ON THE GULF: Gordon forms off the coast of Florida
Officials monitoring weather as concerns arise after storms
Why are Houston's holiday plans repeatedly dampened by floods?
Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp users hit by outages
Baytown woman's toilet problems leave apartment flooded by filth
Astros to honor teen who drowned saving his brother
Flash Flood Watch through noon Tuesday
Show More
Astros fan says he was kicked out over domestic violence sign
HER STORY: Woman seen on video fleeing abusive boyfriend
Man breaks silence after deadly shooting over parking spot
Wife gets prison for killing hubby who wouldn't stop 'yapping'
Colin Kaepernick featured in new 'Just Do It' ad
More News