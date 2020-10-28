Traffic

18-wheeler jackknifes on I-45N and crashes into Pappas Bar-B-Q restaurant

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pappas Bar-B-Q restaurant suffered serious damage after an 18-wheeler jackknifed across the North Freeway and crashed into the building.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Oakridge location off I-45 near The Woodlands in Conroe.

Investigators say an 18-wheeler was heading north when a vehicle hit his trailer and caused the truck to swerve and slide across four lanes.

That's when the truck crashed into the restaurant.

The restaurant was closing for the evening, according to authorities, but employees were still inside at the time of the crash. No one was injured.

The driver of the 18-wheeler along with the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
