Neighborhood Paleta man robbed at gunpoint in Houston's East End

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say they are searching for three men believed to be responsible for robbing a Paleta man at gunpoint on Houston's east side.

On Sunday, officers responded to a call of a man being beaten in the 7000 block of Ave E. When they arrived, witnesses say they reportedly saw the altercation unfold.

The victim, 48-year-old Almaraz Gonzalo, was said to have been riding his popsicle cart just a few blocks away from his home.

Police said Gonzalo was going westbound when two Hispanic men approached him. One suspect reportedly punched him in the jaw and held him at gunpoint demanding cash.

The suspects then jumped in a white BMW where a third suspect drove them off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfood cartrobberyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor threatens to shut down GOP convention over COVID-19
Military confirms body found was that of Vanessa Guillen
Comedian Rickey Smiley's daughter shot
As things change, here's what experts say now about COVID
New rules: Foreign pupils must leave US if classes go online
HFD forced to park ladder trucks during staffing shortage
Salons to shopping: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Show More
Nearly 6,300 Texas companies got PPP loans of more than $1M
Court website hacked, redirects to porn and prostitution
Vanessa Guillen's impact on different communities
ABC13's 'Athletes & The Fight Against Racism' town hall
Federal and state resources offer help to full hospitals
More TOP STORIES News