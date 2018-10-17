HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Khurram Ibrahim, a Pakistani TV host, was tragically killed in a violent wreck while on his way back from a funeral.
Ibrahim's car was crushed beneath the rear of a stalled 18-wheeler Tuesday afternoon on US-59 near Harwin.
Friends say Ibrahim was returning from a funeral at the time of the crash.
The car was left a crumpled, twisted mess of metal.
Traffic was snarled as the accident investigation shut down the heavily traveled Southwest Freeway for hours.
Ibrahim hosted a cricket-themed talk show. He is survived by a wife and three children. His funeral services are planned for Friday.