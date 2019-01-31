Pair arrested for $25,000 of meth in Galveston

EMBED </>More Videos

A man and a woman were charged after police say they found $25,0000 of meth in their Galveston County home.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man and a woman were charged after police say they found $25,0000 of meth in their Galveston home.

Herbert Goeler, 22, and Payton Dominy, 19, were arrested when the Galveston County Sheriff's Office executed a search and arrest warrant.

Deputies say 433 grams of methamphetamine was located in their bedroom. Deputies also found three loaded handguns and over $2,700 in cash. The street value of the methamphetamine was just over $25,000.

Goeler and Dominy will face enhanced charges because the home was within 1,000 feet of a school.

Goeler and Dominy were charged with manufactory and delivery of a controlled substance in a school drug free zone. Goeler faces an addition charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
methdrug arrestdrug bustGalveston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Texas Catholic leaders to release sex abuse list
TIMELINE: Sex abuse allegations mount against Conroe priest
Young woman found with gunshot wound to head in middle of street
Save big at the 'Fill-A-Bag' sale
Good Samaritan pays for Chicago homeless people to stay in hotel
Clumsy crooks smash cache on way out in Cypress
Inmate asked for slain HPD officer's name before execution
Hospital dumps woman outside locked care center, daughter says
Show More
Fire chief's beard freezes while fighting fire
Photos show potential persons of interest in 'Empire' actor attack, police say
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
FOR THE CITY: UH hoping to defeat Temple after earlier loss
The 60: Persons of interest sought in Jussie Smollett attack
More News