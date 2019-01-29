EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5112267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pasadena Police Department chief angry over robber who makes bond.

Jakouri Jones, 18, was able to exchange jail time for his signature after posting bond for allegedly robbing four pharmacies with a weapon in a matter of weeks.This past month, Pasadena police released surveillance video showing officers running over Jones after he pointed a gun at them while trying to run away.Pasadena's police chief sounded off after Jones was released on bond, despite multiple violent felonies.On Eyewitness News at 10, reporter Jessica Willey is speaking with the chief.