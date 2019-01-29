Police chief outraged after teen robbery suspect released from jail

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Jakouri Jones, 18, was able to exchange jail time for his signature after posting bond for allegedly robbing four pharmacies with a weapon in a matter of weeks.

This past month, Pasadena police released surveillance video showing officers running over Jones after he pointed a gun at them while trying to run away.
Pasadena's police chief sounded off after Jones was released on bond, despite multiple violent felonies.

