The outbreak is localized in the Bonterra at Cross Creek Ranch area, which is a 55 and up community, according to Fort Bend County health and human services.

Fulshear community being monitored after outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, officials say

FULSHEAR, Texas -- Fort Bend County health and human services is actively investigating a recent outbreak of Legionella in Bonterra at Cross Creek Ranch, a 55-years-and-older community in Fulshear, officials said.

Current situation

Kaila Williams, health communications, equity and engagement director, wrote in an email that the health and human services department was first notified of a potential case June 22.

Per the ongoing investigation, there are currently four confirmed cases and three more probable cases of legionellosis, presumptively linked to individuals who have utilized the facilities at the Bonterra Clubhouse.

These facilities will remain closed while the on-site inspections and investigations continue in order to mitigate potential health risks associated with this localized outbreak, Williams said in an email.

Zooming in

Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease can include cough, muscle aches, fever, shortness of breath and headache, Williams wrote. The disease presents as pneumonia with a cough, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Other common symptoms include chills, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, while some may experience confusion or other mental changes, per DSHS.

Transmission occurs by breathing in small droplets of water in the air that are contaminated with the Legionella bacteria. For example, breathing in steam from a contaminated hot tub. Transmission may also occur by aspirating contaminated water. According to DSHS, no human-to-human transmission occurs.

What happens next

The Fort Bend County health and human services department urges residents who may feel ill with any of the symptoms consistent with legionellosis to immediately consult a health care provider, who can provide them with information regarding the exposure.

The department will continue to provide updates to Bonterra's community management for distribution to all Bonterra residents concerning this localized outbreak.

