Arts & Entertainment

Oscar Best Actor nominees on the roles that got them nominated

NEW YORK -- Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jonathan Pryce are nominated for an Oscar in the lead actor category.

Joaquin Phoenix is nominated for the fourth time, but he has never won an Oscar. He was nominated previously for 2005's "Walk the Line" and 2012's "The Master," supporting actor for 2000's "Gladiator."

Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar for his work in "The Revenant" in 2016. This is his 7th nomination.

This is the second year in a row that Adam Driver is up for an award. He's nominated for playing Charlie in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story.

Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce are first-time nominees.

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon talked to each of the actors about what made their roles standout as special this year.

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

  • Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"


  • Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

  • Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"


    • Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET 3:30 CT 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsbackstage with sandy kenyon
    Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
    $15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
    Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
    Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
    SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
    1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
    Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
    Show More
    Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
    Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
    Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
    YouTuber builds million dollar empire
    Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
    More TOP STORIES News