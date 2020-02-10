Oscars

Oscars 2020: 'The Peanut Butter Falcon' star Zack Gottsagen makes history as 1st Oscars presenter with Down syndrome

LOS ANGELES -- Bong Joon Ho and the "Parasite" team weren't the only ones to make Oscars history.

Zack Gottsagen, starring in the 2019 comedy-drama "The Peanut Butter Falcon," became the first presenter in Oscars history with Down syndrome.

He shared the stage with costar Shia LaBeouf to present the award for best live action short film.

Gottsagen received a standing ovation after delivering the familiar line "And the Oscar goes to ..."

LaBeouf, however, received some criticism for the presentation, accused of laughing at Gottsagen.

"Honey Boy" director Alma Har'el took to Twitter to defend the 33-year-old actor.

"Shia was offered to present an Oscar," she tweeted. "He said he would do it if he can share that moment with his beloved co-star Zach Gottsagen who we all adore. It's stressful up there..."



Before the film's release, LaBeouf spoke highly of his "The Peanut Butter Falcon" costar.

"He's very loving, not very judgmental of critical. There's no irony in him," said LaBeouf. "So those kind of aspects, like character, yeah, character, integrity, stuff like that. Very honest person. He's never lied in his life. He doesn't curse. He's quite pure."
