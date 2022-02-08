Oscars

How to watch 'Power of the Dog,' 'Licorice Pizza' and this year's other best picture Oscar nominees

By Danny Clemens
'Power of the Dog' tops Oscar noms with 12; 'Dune' nabs 10

WASHINGTON -- With Tuesday's Oscar nominations announcement, the countdown to Oscar Sunday has begun!

Here's how to watch and stream this year's nominees for best picture and best animated feature as of Tuesday, Feb. 8. (Note: Film availability is subject to change.)

Best motion picture





Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations for the 94th Oscars. Here are the nominees in key categories.



Best animated feature





Best documentary feature





Mark your calendars: March 27 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.


