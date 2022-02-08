How to watch 'Power of the Dog,' 'Licorice Pizza' and this year's other best picture Oscar nominees

Here's how to watch and stream this year's nominees for best picture and best animated feature as of Tuesday, Feb. 8. (Note: Film availability is subject to change.)
Best motion picture
- "Belfast" - Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube and other services.
- "CODA" - Available to stream on Apple TV+.
- "Don't Look Up" - Available to stream on Netflix.
- "Drive My Car" - Currently playing in theaters.
- "Dune" - Avaialble for digital purchase, playing in select theaters.
- "King Richard" - Available for digital purchase, playing in select theaters.
- "Licorice Pizza" - Currently playing in theaters.
- "Nightmare Alley" - Available to stream on Hulu and HBO Max, playing in select theaters.
- "The Power of the Dog" - Available to stream on Netflix.
- "West Side Story" - Currently playing in theaters.
Best animated feature
- "Encanto" - Available to stream on Disney+.
- "Flee" - Now playing in theaters, available to purchase for digital download.
- "Luca" - Available to stream on Disney+.
- "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" - Available to stream on Netflix.
- "Raya and the Last Dragon" - Available to stream on Disney+.
Best documentary feature
- "Ascension" - Available to screen through various festivals.
- "Attica" - Available to stream through Showtime.
- "Flee" - Now playing in theaters, available to purchase for digital download.
- "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" - Available to stream on Hulu.
- "Writing with Fire" - Playing in select theaters, available for pre-order on Apple TV+.
