Man wanted for allegedly shooting man to death on sidewalk in Pasadena in 2018 arrested

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The man who is accused of shooting a man to death on a sidewalk in Pasadena in 2018 has now been arrested.Oscar Garcia has been arrested for the death of Nicolas Bautista, according to court documents.On Oct. 28, 2018, Pasadena police responded to the shooting of Bautista in the 200 block of Wafer street.According to witnesses, 37-year-old Bautista was outside of his home when Garcia confronted him with a shotgun about stealing.Police say after the two men had a brief conversation, Garcia shot his weapon one time and then drove away.Garcia's bond is set at $250,000.