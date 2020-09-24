4-year-old attends virtual school with help from grandmas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston 4-year-old is reaping the benefits of virtual learning because he's been able to go to school while also spending time with his beloved grandmothers.Aaron Brooks started his first day of pre-kindergarten in front of a laptop with both of his grandmothers by his side.His mother, Melba, shared adorable photos of the trio to highlight how much support she has received from them since Aaron was born."They have really been like my 'right-hand men', because, like I stated, I'm a teacher and this is my kid's first year in school," she said.Melba is a teacher in Houston ISD and said she's navigating the challenges of virtual teaching while her husband is busy with his job in healthcare.Because this year of pre-k is considered a "bonus year" of school for Aaron due to his birthday, the family debated skipping it due to concerns about whether they could adequately support him.When his grandmothers got word of those plans, they stepped up to help, particularly Melba's mother-in-law."She was just like, 'You know what? Just show me and I can do it,' because that's honestly who he has been staying with ever since he has been born. He goes to granny daycare," she said.Aaron started out virtual learning at his own house, but his bedroom full of toys turned out to be too much of a temptation. He now goes over to grandma's house where there are fewer distractions."I just want to say thank you guys from the bottom of my heart because I wouldn't have been able to do this without you," Melba said.